President’s Day connections in Connecticut

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — On this President’s Day, we’re taking a look back at presidential connections to the great State of Connecticut.

Four American presidents in the last 50 years have attended Yale.

Professor Pierce has a quick lesson in presidential history this President’s Day, and when you’re talking about that history here in Connecticut, you’re mostly talking about Yale.

Of the five presidents who went to Yale, two of them were named Bush. Our 41st President, George H.W. Bush had to defer his education until after he fought in World War Two, but then attended Yale. He even became captain of the baseball team. He also fathered a son while he was here. George W. Bush, our 43rd President, was born at Grace New Haven Hospital, which is what we now know as Yale-New Haven Hospital. He grew up to also attend Yale as an undergrad.

Bill Clinton went to Yale Law School, where he met Hillary Rodham. People remember the two of them holding hands around campus.

There was another president who got an education in Connecticut, but not at Yale. John F. Kennedy attended Chaoten up in Wallingford, according to Quinnipiac University history professor Philip Goduti.

He started his love for history and his love for government there, and he used to get a subscription to the New York Times while he was there and he would read it every day, thumbing through it.”

Heading back to Yale, Gerald Ford may have been an all-american football player for Michigan, but he turned down offers to play in the NFL to attend Yale law school. He was also an assistant football coach and the boxing coach.

William Howard Taft, the only man to be president and a supreme court justice graduated second in his class from Yale in 1878.

And a vice president who never became president graduated first in his class. John C. Calhoun ran for president a few times, and has a college here at Yale named after him, although not for much longer.