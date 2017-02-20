President’s Day Facts

(WTNH) — As many of you know, Monday is President’s Day.
For most of us, that means a long weekend. This morning, we’re taking a look at some facts about the holiday.
- It was created in the late 1880’s.
- It began as a celebration of President George Washington‘s birthday.
- In 1971, it was moved to the third Monday of February, which made it a long weekend for many students and workers.
- President’s Day’s official name remains Washington’s birthday.
- President’s Day also honors President Abraham Lincoln.
- It has become a retail holiday where many stores offer deals to consumers.