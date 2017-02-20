President’s Day Facts

(WTNH) — As many of you know, Monday is President’s Day.

For most of us, that means a long weekend. This morning, we’re taking a look at some facts about the holiday.

  • It was created in the late 1880’s.
  • It began as a celebration of President George Washington‘s birthday.
  • In 1971, it was moved to the third Monday of February, which made it a long weekend for many students and workers.
  • President’s Day’s official name remains Washington’s birthday.
  • President’s Day also honors President Abraham Lincoln.
  • It has become a retail holiday where many stores offer deals to consumers.

