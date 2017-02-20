Property disturbance leads to drug bust

STAFFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — According to Stafford resident troopers, a trespassing report led to a sizable drug bust just last night.

Troopers received a phone call from a Stafford resident reporting two unwanted males on his property and was concerned for his safety. The victim identified one of the males as Steve who was with another male operating a black Land Rover.

Investigation revealed that the man, later identified as Steven Morello, was the victims drug dealer who had come from Middletown to collect owed money.

Ellington troopers later located the vehicle at the intersection of Route 30 and Route 140. After a vehicle search was granted, troopers found several grams of crack cocaine, and expandable baton, and an unspecified amount of US dollars.

Morello was placed under arrest and charged with distribution of controlled substances, weapons in vehicles, breach of peace, along with other various charges. He was later released on $10,000 bond and is due in Rockville Superior Court on March 7th.