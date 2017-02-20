Record warmth possible later this week

There have already been two record warm days in Bridgeport this February, and one or more are possible before the end of the month. Another surge of spring-like warmth arrives in the mid to late workweek, and it lasts into the weekend.

The temperature will likely reach the 60s inland for at least one day between Thursday and Saturday. An onshore breeze will likely keep it cooler at the Shoreline, but 60° is not out of reach. The record high temperatures for Windsor Locks are quite warm between Thursday and Saturday. They’re cooler in Bridgeport, and one or more of those records may be broken.

Record Highs

Bridgeport

February 23 – 60° (2012)

February 24 – 60° (2016)

February 25 – 62° (1985)

Windsor Locks

February 23 – 69° (1990)

February 24 – 73° (1985)

February 25 – 70° (1976)

The inland records are quite high, but the Thursday 69° record high is not completely out of reach. The Shoreline records are vulnerable, and the temperature will be highly dependent on cloud cover and wind direction. Unfortunately, at this time of the year a high temperature forecast can bust by 10° at the Shoreline if the wind direction is slightly different than projected or if low clouds are stubborn. In this case, if it does not reach 60° in Bridgeport, I’d say it’s because of the wind direction more than stubborn clouds.

The warm weather on Saturday comes with a caveat. An approaching front will bring rain showers during the afternoon and evening. Seasonable weather returns late in the weekend and continues into early next week.