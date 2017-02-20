Russia’s ambassador to the United Nations, Vitaly Churkin, dies

(ABC) — Vitaly Churkin, the longtime Russian ambassador to the United Nations, died today in New York, according to Russian officials

The Russian Mission to the U.N. declined to reveal the circumstances of his death.

In a short statement calling Churkin an “outstanding” diplomat, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Churkin died today, the day before his 65th birthday, in New York.

Churkin had served as the Russian ambassador since 2006.

He had a reputation as a master of U.N. procedure, and frequently jousted with his American counterparts over Georgia, Crimea, Iran, Iraq, Libya and Ukraine.