Sen. Blumenthal reacts to President Trump’s first month on the job

Related Coverage A month of Trump, by the numbers



NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One month into his presidency and President Donald Trump has made waves with many democratic lawmakers, one of them being our senior U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal.

Sen. Blumenthal says that although it hasn’t happened yet, he would like to find common ground with the White House to move forward on projects that would benefit everyone.

Related Content: A month of Trump, by the numbers

The one obvious consensus between democrats, like Blumenthal, and President Trump is a pledge to rebuild infrastructure throughout the country, including airports, roads, bridges and tunnels. So far, there’s been nothing more than pledges on both sides.

But Blumenthal says right now, what alarms him is the president’s attacks on the media and on the federal judiciary. Both institutions have been subject to repeated verbal assaults by the president in his first month, and beyond.

“One of my most important responsibilities is making sure that our First Amendment is protected against attacks on media and judiciary system is protected against onslaught criticism we’ve seen from the president,” said Blumenthal.

In addition to infrastructure projects, Blumenthal says there could be bi-partisan agreement on tax reform, as well, but like everything in Washington, the devil is in the details and no detailed plans have been released.