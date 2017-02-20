Small plane makes belly landing at Ellington Airport

Associated Press logo By Published: Updated:
Ellington

ELLINGTON, Conn. (AP) — The pilot of a small plane performing touch-and-go landings at a Connecticut airport has made a belly landing.

State police say the incident happened Sunday morning at Ellington Airport.

While landing on the runway, authorities say the single-engine aircraft with tractable landing gear touched down and slid on its belly for about 183 yards before coming to rest at the edge of the runway.

State police say the aircraft sustained minor damage. The unidentified pilot was not hurt.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s