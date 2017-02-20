Stamford couple faces possible arrest for refusing to remove racial graffiti

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Stamford couple whose garage door was vandalized with a racial slur on Martin Luther King’s birthday, is now facing a possible arrest for not removing it. Heather Lindsay and Lexene Charles were sent a blight notice from the city. The couple claims that if their neighbors can’t sleep at night due to racism, we will stay awake with them. The couple is holding a news conference today with the Stamford NAACP to call for the Stamford Police to assure that all people in the city are protected, that a police officer be assigned to stand guard at their home, and for the city to apologize for being insensitive for sending them a blight notice. The couple has lived in the home since 1999.
