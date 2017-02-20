State police search for drag racing drivers in Willimantic



WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Drag racing is a problem all around Connecticut. In New Haven, the drag race spot used to be Long Wharf. In Hartford on Wawarme Avenue they have placed speed bumps to stop the racing.

Now, it’s making it further out into the suburbs. A video posted on Facebook shows drag racing stopping traffic. One man jumped out of his car, holds up his hands stopping traffic, giving the road time to clear, then drops his hands and races begins, right down the road in broad daylight.

State police say it’s incredibly dangerous, especially with the snow melting on the road.

“Any driver that may be caught in the middle of such activity should immediately, if they can safely do so, pull over and immediately call 911,” said MSgt. William Kittle, Connecticut State Police.

State police are currently investigating this incident.