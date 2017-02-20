Stretch your dollar on bedding, cars, home goods this President’s Day

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) It’s President’s Day and that means you may have had the day off from work or school. It’s also a big shopping weekend! There’s still time to take advantage of the deals out there, News 8 is stretching your dollar with a look at where you can save money,

This is really the weekend known for buying cards and anything for the home furniture, mattresses décor, you name it! There are great sales which could be because retailers didn’t do as well as they expected over the holidays. Either way, it’s a savings opportunity for you.

Here’s what we found:

If you need appliances you can get an extra 30% off just about anything over $100 at JCPenney, that includes free delivery. You’ll find similar sales at Home Depot, Lowes and Sears. Sears has up to 40% off. That’s where you can also score a great deal on treadmills and tools are up to 50% off.

Pottery Barn has up to 75% off hundreds of items. Personalized Christmas stockings are marked way down if you need those! Those are great to buy off-season.

Wayfair has 60-70% percent off bedroom furniture.

If there’s anything you’ve had your eye on at Raymour and Flanigan just from clicking around their website, looks like just about everything is on sale there that can be.

For everyday items, try Target’s website using the promo code: President. Looks like that can get you 10% off in addition to some other sales.

Forbes also says you can find up to 30% off on pre-sale Spring clothing. TVs, computers and smartphones are up to 40% off depending on where you shop.

If you haven’t picked up your tax prep software yet, try to get out and get it before the end of the day, you’re probably looking at 20% off there.