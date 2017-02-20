Study: Candy bowl location at work determines if you’ll cheat on diet

(WTNH) — With Valentine’s Day in the books, you can get the leftover candy on the shelves at many stores at a discounted price.

According to the Washington Post, more than a third of Americans will take advantage of that. They say many people will use the discounted candy to fill up their candy bowls at work.

This can be a problem, though, especially if you’re trying to stay on a diet.

A new study says the location of the candy at work often determines if you’re going to give into your urges or not.

The study found that if a candy dish is within six feet of your desk, you will eat an average of nine pieces of candy per day.

If your desk is more than six feet away from your desk, your odds of cheating drops to four or five.

If the candy bowl is not see through, on average, people tend to eat two pieces of candy less everyday.