Study shows parents not keeping dangerous painkillers away from children

By Published: Updated:
- FILE - Vial containing prescription drugs (Image: Shutterstock)
- FILE - Vial containing prescription drugs (Image: Shutterstock)

(ABC NEWS) — Prescription painkillers are powerful, popular and potentially deadly to kids.

Young children who find these pills in the home, all too often, unintentionally poison themselves. And among adolescents and teens, opioid painkillers are the second most commonly abused illicit drug.

All reasons that a new study should give every parent pause.

Johns Hopkins researchers surveying nearly 700 parents, asking them whether they stored their prescription painkillers safely, in a place with a lock or a latch. Among parents who had only young children in the house, two out of three admitted that they did not store these drugs safely.

And for parents of adolescents and teens? Barely one in nine stored these potent drugs in a safe place.

A small study, but one that points to a chilling possibility that millions of american children are at risk of poisoning or overdose.

The message for parents is lock up those meds.

It’s a simple step that could save your child’s life.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s