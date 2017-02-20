Study shows parents not keeping dangerous painkillers away from children

(ABC NEWS) — Prescription painkillers are powerful, popular and potentially deadly to kids.

Young children who find these pills in the home, all too often, unintentionally poison themselves. And among adolescents and teens, opioid painkillers are the second most commonly abused illicit drug.

All reasons that a new study should give every parent pause.

Johns Hopkins researchers surveying nearly 700 parents, asking them whether they stored their prescription painkillers safely, in a place with a lock or a latch. Among parents who had only young children in the house, two out of three admitted that they did not store these drugs safely.

And for parents of adolescents and teens? Barely one in nine stored these potent drugs in a safe place.

A small study, but one that points to a chilling possibility that millions of american children are at risk of poisoning or overdose.

The message for parents is lock up those meds.

It’s a simple step that could save your child’s life.