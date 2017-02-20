The Harm of a Warm Winter…Allergies!



(WTNH) — I have been getting so many emails from viewers who have been saying they think they’re suffering from spring-time allergies. Well is it the flu or is spring coming early?

Okay, admittedly spring has come early this week. We broke our high temperature record on Sunday and we’re expecting the next 6 days to average temps closer to the beginning of April as opposed to February. While I’m sure you love being outside with a spring preview, the allergy meds may become your best friend before the spring even comes. That’s where people like Dr Sidana come in.

Part of his job is to diagnose and treat patients suffering from allergies, and this winter has proven to be very busy!

“It’s not been mild enough that we’ve opened the windows yet, but it’s been mild enough that we’re still exposed to a lot of grass, to a lot of leaves, a lot of pollen still flying around,” said Dr. Jasdeep Disana of Lung Docs of CT.

So bare ground is bad for allergies, but that’s not the whole story. The recent and upcoming warm spells will likely cause even more problems.

“Typically what we see is we see mold exposure in the fall. What we are seeing now, this weather is very similar to that. We’re seeing cooler temperatures, there is a lot of moisture on the ground related to the snow which is melting. So that is a correct setting for those exposures to increase and for us to see that. Have we seen that in the office yet? No, do we expect to see that, absolutely yes,” said Dr. Sidana.

So while we may not see trees fully blossom for at least another six weeks or so, it does not mean you’re in the clear just yet. The best advice is to get tested for allergies and try and air your house out on milder days to prevent mold growth. Also air purifiers can help you hugely with winter or early spring allergies.

And if you thought the weather today or yesterday were really warm, wait until you see how mild it’s going to get for the middle and end of this week. CLICK HERE for more info on the forecast.