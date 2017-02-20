Trial nears end for dad accused of throwing baby off bridge

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut jury is set to hear closing arguments in the trial of a man charged with killing his 7-month-old son by throwing him off a bridge.

The prosecution and defense are scheduled to make their summations Tuesday in Middletown Superior Court in the case of Tony Moreno. Jurors could begin deliberations later in the day.

Moreno is charged with murder in the July 2015 death of his son, Aaden. Police say Moreno threw Aaden off the 90-foot-high Arrigoni Bridge over the Connecticut River between Middletown and Portland. Moreno then jumped himself but survived.

Moreno testified that Aaden accidentally slipped out of his arms and fell off the bridge. He said he didn’t intend to harm the boy.

Court records show Moreno and the boy’s mother had a strained relationship.