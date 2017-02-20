Trump blames media for Sweden comments

(ABC News) — On Monday, President Donald Trump blamed the media for his confusing comments that suggested there might have been a terrorist attack in Sweden over the weekend.

Give the public a break – The FAKE NEWS media is trying to say that large scale immigration in Sweden is working out just beautifully. NOT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2017

At a rally in Florida on Saturday, the President seemed to suggest a terror attack had occurred in Sweden.

You look at what’s happening in Germany, you look at what’s happening last night in Sweden. Sweden, who would believe this? Sweden, they took in large numbers and they are having problems like they never thought possible.”

Carl Bildt, the former Swedish Prime Minister tweeted:

Sweden? Terror attack? What has he been smoking? Questions abound. https://t.co/XWgw8Fz7tj — Carl Bildt (@carlbildt) February 19, 2017

On Monday morning, the President directed another assault on the media, writing,

Republican Senator John McCain (R-Arizona) expressed his concern about the dangers of attacks on the media.

When you look at history, the first thing that dictators do is shut down the press.”

In Europe, Vice President Mike Pence is trying to reassure the European Union and NATO allies that the U.S. remains committed to a continued partnership, but EU Council President Donald Tusk expressed concern.

Too many new, and sometimes surprising opinions have been voiced over this time about our relations – and our common security – for us to pretend that everything is as it used to be.”

The President’s defense of his remarks, still insufficient for some Swedes, according to the former prime minister, there were approximately 50% more murders in Orlando where President Trump delivered his remarks, than in all of Sweden last year.