Two Arrested after Domestic Dispute Friday Night

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) – Two people have been arrested after a domestic dispute Friday evening. According to police, 23-year-old Andres Medina and 27-year-old Sorenna Na-Lewis got into an argument around 9 pm. During the argument the two became physical, which was a violation of their protective orders.

Medina is charged with criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct, and criminal violation of a protective order for both trespassing and threatening Na-Lewis. Na-Lewis is charged with risk of injury to a minor, criminal violation of protective order. Both were released on $10,000 bond and are expected to appear in Waterbury Superior Court tomorrow.