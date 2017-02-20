What’s Brewing: National Love Your Pet Day

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Pets take over, finding love in pizza, and more.

National love your pet day. Take time to show your pets some extra love today.

Speaking of pets, take a look at how one cat saved her owners life in a fire.

Golden Girls fans now have a place to gather and celebrate the show in New York City. The restaurant even has a cheesecake named after each of the women.

Pizza and love? A pizza restaurant in London is setting people up on blind dates based on their favorite toppings.

