Will Kevin O’Connell take home an Oscar after 21 nominations?

(WTNH) –The Oscars are less than one week away. Some of Hollywood’s biggest stars are in the mix for those coveted gold statues. But this year, one man who works behind the camera is really hoping to bring one home.

Kevin O’Connell has been nominated for an Oscar 21 times, but has never won one. That’s the most times in Oscar’s history that someone has ever been nominated, but not come home with a win.

From Top Gun to Twister to Armageddon, O’Connell has been behind the sound mixer helping to make nearly 200 films. For this year’s Academy Award, he’s nominated for best sound mixing in Hacksaw Ridge.