Will Kevin O’Connell take home an Oscar after 21 nominations?

By Published: Updated:
FILE - This Feb. 26, 2012 file photo shows an Oscar statue on the red carpet before the 84th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. Nominees for the 89th Academy Awards will be announced on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017.. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)
FILE - This Feb. 26, 2012 file photo shows an Oscar statue on the red carpet before the 84th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. Nominees for the 89th Academy Awards will be announced on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017.. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)

(WTNH) –The Oscars are less than one week away. Some of Hollywood’s biggest stars are in the mix for those coveted gold statues. But this year, one man who works behind the camera is really hoping to bring one home.

Kevin O’Connell has been nominated for an Oscar 21 times, but has never won one. That’s the most times in Oscar’s history that someone has ever been nominated, but not come home with a win.

From Top Gun to Twister to Armageddon, O’Connell has been behind the sound mixer helping to make nearly 200 films. For this year’s Academy Award, he’s nominated for best sound mixing in Hacksaw Ridge.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s