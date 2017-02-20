Woodwinds Bridal Show

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The Annual Woodwinds Bridal Show is Sunday, February 26 from 11-2 pm.

There will be a $10,000 Wedding Giveaway! Other grand prizes include 25 sets of wedding bands and a 7 Day getaway. Brides will meet over 40 of Connecticut’s Best Wedding Vendors. They will also get a chance to sample Woodwinds gourmet cuisine.

Entertainment will be provided this year by Duane Wayne’s company including lights, cameras, and DJ’s

Tickets are $10 online  www.TheWoodwinds.com

Questions about the show or if you’d like to be a vendor at the event should be directed to Clear Vision Productions at 203-745-4946

Chef Silvio’s Filet Mignon, Wrapped in Bacon with a Glazed Bourbon Sauce

 

Ingredients:

Six 6 oz. Beef Tenderloin Steaks, prime or choice

Freshly Ground Black Pepper

6  Thick Slices Smoked Bacon

Peanut Oil, to lightly coat your heavy skillet

¾ cup  Bourbon

½ Tbsp. Tamari Sauce

¼ cup    Plus 2 Tablespoon Balsamic Vinegar

¼ cup    Light Brown Sugar

¼ cup    Worcestershire Sauce

¼ cup    Beef Broth

Directions:

Season steaks lightly on all sides with pepper, then wrap 1 slice of bacon around each. Insert a toothpick into the middle of each steak to secure bacon. Preheat a heavy skillet to high and brush with oil. Combine bourbon, tamari sauce, vinegar, brown sugar and Worcestershire sauce in saucepan. Dip each filet in the mixture, coating completely, then place on prepared skillet/pan. Fry each side for 5 minutes, then turn and reduce heat to medium high. Cook about 5 minutes longer, or until bacon is crispy and steaks are to desired degree of doneness. Meanwhile, take the saucepan containing sauce mixture and add broth, stirring to combine. Bring to a boil and cook, stirring occasionally, until sauce is reduced to a generous 1/2 cup. To serve, carefully remove toothpicks, then spoon sauce over steaks.

