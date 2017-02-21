1 arrested after 2 stolen cars turn up in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — While Fairfield police pursued a suspect in a car theft and subsequent crash, service was suspended through Fairfield Metro for almost a half an hour on Tuesday morning.

Fairfield police tell News 8 that as a sergeant pulled into the Cumberland Farms on Kings Highway just after 3:30 a.m., he spotted a juvenile urinating next to a gas pump. On noticing the officer, police say the suspect headed inside, but not before locking his car using a key fob.

Nevertheless, the juvenile told the sergeant that the car wasn’t his. He was taken into custody and charged with larceny.

As this occurred, Fairfield police say a second suspect peeled out of the Cumberland Farms parking lot, in a second car. Before Fairfield police could catch up, the suspect had crashed at Commerce Drive and Kings Highway, and abandoned the car.

Witnesses later told police that both suspects were seen together inside the Cumberland Farms.

As police canvassed the area near the Fairfield Metro Train Station, service was suspended. A representative with Metro-North says that only one train was impacted for this period, and service resumed at 4:05 a.m.

Police say the suspect who was arrested is from New York, and was charged for stealing a car out of Greenwich. The second suspect crashed a car that police say was stolen out of West Haven.

While the juvenile in custody identified the second suspect, police are still working to confirm this.