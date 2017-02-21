2017 Oscars Fun Facts Report released

FILE - In this March 2, 2014 file photo, an Oscar statue is displayed at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Six months after announcing intentions to double the number of female and minority members in its ranks, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has invited 683 new members to join the organization. The academy says its invitees are 46 percent female, 41 percent minority and represent 59 countries.(Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)
(WTNH) — The 89th Academy Awards is this Sunday and WalletHub released its 2017 Oscars Fun Facts Report on Tuesday.

Here are highlights from the report:

  • 1st: Year in which black actors were nominated in every acting category.
  • 21st: Nomination by sound mixer Kevin O’Connell for “Hacksaw Ridge”, who holds the record for the most Oscar nominations without a single win.
  • $2.1 million: Cost of a 30-second commercial during the Oscars telecast, that’s 58% less than the Super Bowl.
  • $696: Current value of the 24-karat gold-plated Oscar statuette.
  • $30,000: Cost of the 16,500-square-foot Oscars red carpet.
  • $42.8 million: Total cost of Oscars ceremony.

 

