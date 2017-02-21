2017 Oscars Fun Facts Report released

(WTNH) — The 89th Academy Awards is this Sunday and WalletHub released its 2017 Oscars Fun Facts Report on Tuesday.

Here are highlights from the report:

1st: Year in which black actors were nominated in every acting category.

21st: Nomination by sound mixer Kevin O’Connell for “Hacksaw Ridge”, who holds the record for the most Oscar nominations without a single win.

$2.1 million: Cost of a 30-second commercial during the Oscars telecast, that’s 58% less than the Super Bowl.

$696: Current value of the 24-karat gold-plated Oscar statuette.

$30,000: Cost of the 16,500-square-foot Oscars red carpet.

$42.8 million: Total cost of Oscars ceremony.