Computer models split on whether March will be warm

We are well on our way to a very warm month of February in Connecticut, and unseasonably warm weather will continue for most of the rest of the month. All of this spring-like weather has many people wondering if we’ll roll right into March and an early spring – just like Chuckles the CT groundhog predicted.

As we know, March can be a cruel month. Spring-like warmth is often interspersed with wintry bouts. Bridgeport averages about 5″ of snow in March, and Windsor Locks averages more than 6″. So, will this unseasonably warm weather pattern continue through March? Unfortunately, there is no consensus from the computer models. The European model predicts very little change in a weather pattern that is bringing much warmer than normal weather to most of the Eastern United States. The American CFSv2 model is warm in early March, but gradually turns cooler (relative to normal) as the month progresses.

I tend to side with the European model because its historical accuracy is better than the CFSv2. I’m fairly confident that the next two weeks will be warmer than normal in CT, so that takes us through at least one week in March. After that, there may be some cooler weather, but, by mid-March the normal high temperature is in the mid 40s, so “cooler” may mean high near 40 – which we can handle.

The models agree a bit more on a generally stormy pattern for the Eastern United States in March. Both are advertising above-normal precipitation in Connecticut over the next 5-6 weeks. Also, and possibly of more importance, the models are advertising a snowier than normal March in New England – CT included. The European model predicts about 6-12″ of snow in CT through early April.