Cruisin’ Connecticut – Maneuvering Through the Mess at Lime Rock Park

LAKEVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — Today, we are Cruisin’ Connecticut to Lakeville, home of winter autocross days at Lime Rock Park!

Now you can experience the thrill of the race track, while learning how to drive better in the snow. Rick Roso from Lime Rock explains how it all works:

This is like the ‘everyman’ school we see everything from old beat up BMWs and Hondas, to like today there’s an Audi R8.

Each lap around the course. you’re accompanied by an instructor in the passenger’s seat. The one tip they drive home is simple:

You have to keep your eyes up, always look way ahead, if you’re looking just up over the nose of the car, everything is going by too fast and you’re reacting.

My instructor explained the delicacy of driving in the snow. He assimilated it to being on the dance floor… but with a grandmother. You need to be a little more gentle:

Imagine eggs are taped to your brake pedal and your gas pedal that’s how gently you need to apply brake apply throttle, and how gently you turn the steering wheel.

Check out Lime Rock’s website for more information on winter autocross days!

