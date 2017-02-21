Cuticle scissors attack at the “Lucky Nails Salon”

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – Police say the luck ran out at the Lucky Nails Salon in New London Tuesday, when a worker attacked a coworker with a cuticle scissors and a ball point pen.

New London Police say they got a call around noon about a stabbing at the salon located at 191 Jefferson Avenue. When police got there they say two workers were being held apart, one of them bleeding from the face.

Witnesses say there was a fight over a business situation when 20-year-old Van Ni Nguyen of Norwich tried to stab a coworker with a cuticle scissors. The victim was able to wrestle the scissors away from her, but witnesses say Nguyen was able to grab a ball point pen and stab the victim in the face.

Nguyen was charged with Assault in the Second Degree and Breach of peace. She was held on $5,000 bond and is due in court Wednesday.

Police say the victim was treated and released.