DEEP kicks off new plastic bag recycling program

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– The Department Of Energy And Environmental Protection is trying to get more people to recycle. Starting Tuesday you can expect to see extra recycling bins at grocery stores and various other shops.

This program will help save the planet and make things safer for workers in recycling plants, too because it turns out plastic bags are downright dangerous. But Tuesday, we learn about a way to come to stores to properly recycle them.

We’re not just talking about the plastic shopping bags you get at the checkout counter. We’re talking about the plastic bag your newspaper comes in. The plastic film your Valentine’s Day flowers came wrapped in. Bubble wrap, shipping wrap, pallet wrap. Ziplock bags, as long as you clean the peanut butter and jelly out first. Lots of different plastic bags and film. It turns out a lot of people were tossing all those plastics in with the other recycling, and that was causing real problems at the recycling plants.

“So when we have mixed recycling and you put in plastic film, it causes safety concerns for the employees that have to pick out and separate the materials. It also jams up the equipment,” said Sherill Baldwin, DEEP Environmental Analyst.

We always heard that plastic bags will live forever in a landfill, except Connecticut has closed all its landfills, so all the garbage gets incinerated now. Burning plastic is not great for the environment either, so recycling as much as we can is good for the planet.

So what does all this plastic become in its next life? The answer is in the name of one of the program’s sponsors – Trex.

Yes, your bags will live on as artificial lumber in someone’s deck if you bring all those bags and wraps to stores like this. We’ll have a complete list of stores for you after the announcement later this morning.