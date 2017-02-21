Don’t put the snow blower away yet!



NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The most common question that I’ve been getting from viewers over the last week is “Can I just put my snowblower away?” Hey, it’s almost March, spring right around the corner so does that mean the snow is finished? I’m afraid not friends.

Okay we can’t exactly complain about this winter. While we have seen significantly above average snowfall for this time of the year, it didn’t exactly fall on many occasions. 7…that’s how many days we saw snow falling at the shoreline, 8 inland. That’s not exactly impressive considering we’ve seen a 6-inch or greater snowstorm only once in parts of the state. So what’s next?

It’s going to be well into the 60s Thursday, we could break our record high temps so winter’s done right? Sad to say, it’s far from it.

Climatologically speaking, we’re technically only 70 percent done with our snow and we can see snow very late in the season. Spring snow is totally normal and we’ve seen plow-able snow as late as April 14th at the shoreline and who could forget the storm of the century in 1993. This monster storm caused over 100 deaths an over 5-feet of snow in Tennessee. While we “only” saw 20 inches in parts of our state, this storm happened in the middle of March.

Now that April 14th date may seem bad but unfortunately it’s even worse inland. The latest 1 inch or greater snowfall in Hartford is in May…May 9th to be exact, and it’s even later in the hill towns of Connecticut.

So while we will be able to enjoy seeing grass and temperatures that could get close to 70 degrees later this week, it does not mean that Mother Nature is finished with the tricks for the month of March.