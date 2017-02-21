Elevator issues leads to early dismissal of Stratford school

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A Stratford school is having an early dismissal Tuesday after an elevator issue.

The Stratford Board of Education reports that the Second Hill Lane School is dismissing students and staff after an elevator in the building began producing smoke at the beginning of the school day.

The school says that the children are safe and that those who have not already been dismissed on the bus, are being held on the other end of the school to be picked up at 10 a.m.

The cause of the elevator smoke is unknown at this time.