Facebook unveils new job search feature

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– While you check out pictures of your friends and families, now you can check out new jobs. Facebook just started a new Job Search feature.

Your next job could be a click-away. All you have to do is head to your newsfeed. Scroll down all the way to the bottom and look for the little briefcase.Then your search awaits. Once you find one you like, click apply and then the information you have on your profile starts loading onto the application.

We spoke with a Quinnipiac career adviser who he says it’s so quick that the whole application process took one student 15 minutes. Of course, they’re not first in this, there are other career websites like Linked In or Indeed. But the difference is, they’ve already got a billion users and that comes with power.

“It’s probably a large step forward in the big picture realm. It has not taken enough steps to become a player, but like I said Facebook knows how to work the universe,” said Dana Rosengard, Career Development, QU School of Communications.

They’re not quite on universe status yet. As of right now, most jobs are from small or family-owned businesses. We’ve found jobs for a massage therapist in Canton, a West Hartford sales rep, and a cashier in Newtown.

Facebook says if you use this tool, your privacy settings won’t change. But, it’s always a good idea to keep pictures off Facebook that you wouldn’t want a future boss to see.