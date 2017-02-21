NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Furry Friends was founded in February 2014. They are an approved 501c3 public charity, and registered with the State of CT as a non-profit organization. They are a small group of committed rescuers in CT and focus primarily on dogs located in CT pounds. However, they do occasionally bring dogs into the rescue when the owners are unable to continue to care for them.

This upcoming event is to benefit Furry Friends Rescue at Orange Ale House with the band, Rude Boy George performing, on Saturday 2/25/17. All proceeds will benefit the rescue and funds will be used for medical care and training needs of the dogs. Location and time of event: Orange Ale House, 517 Boston Post Rd, Orange CT from 6-10pm

Rude Boy George will provide the entertainment and perform reggae/ska covers of your favorite New Wave 80s tunes. Food will be provided and attendees can enter to win great raffle prizes. Under 21 permitted attendance with an accompanying parent or guardian.

Suggested donation to attend is $20 which will include 5 raffle tickets, with the opportunity to purchase more.

For more information visit www.furryfriendsct.org