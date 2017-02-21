Greater New Haven JCC reacts to weeks of increased threats



WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) — There’s no telling exactly who’s behind these threats, but Jewish leaders nationwide said President Donald Trump was too slow to condemn and still needs to do more.

“There’s been an uptick in anti-Semitic incidents nationwide and globally that I’ve never experienced in my life,” said Judy Alperin Diamonstein, CEO of Jewish Federation of Greater New Haven.

Jewish communities are on edge nationwide after a wave of bomb threats Monday, where eleven Jewish Community Centers received threats across the country. In addition, a Jewish cemetery was vandalized outside St. Louis. The JCC of Greater New Haven wasn’t affected Monday, but they’ve already received two threats this year.

“These terrorists are successfully disrupting operations,” said Diamondstein. “Affecting our economic situation in terms of our business and instilling fear in people where they should have no fear.”

President Trump faced increasing pressure to condemn anti-Semitism in particular, spoke on the situation Tuesday morning.

“The anti-Semitic threats targeting our Jewish community and community centers are horrible and are painful and a very sad reminder of the work that still must be done to root out hate and prejudice and evil,” Trump said.

But with 69 threats targeting over 50 Jewish Community Centers in 27 states this year alone, critics said the president’s statement is late and want more details of his plans.

Jonathan Greenblatt, the head of the Anti-Defamation league tweeted: “Glad @POTUS stated #antisemitism is horrible. Now need @whitehouse to share plans on how to “stop” it.ADL ready to help”.

“This is a very, very uncomfortable time,” Diamondstein said. “But we’re going to overcome it.”