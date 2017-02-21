Hidden History: Beale Street



(NEXSTAR MEDIA) — Beale Street in Memphis, Tennessee is one of the most famous entertainment streets in America. Bringing Memphis’ blues and world famous barbecue to the masses! It began more than 100 years ago. A neighborhood full of homes, businesses and one of the few places African Americans could shop in the Jim Crow south.

You’ll catch a hearty helping of soul and a story with the blues on Beale and no one knows that story like Judy Piser.

“Candlelight tribute to Elvis from Graceland,” said Judy Piser, Center for Southern Folklore.

Check out the growing archive at the Center for Southern Folklore.

“Yeah, we got to look at this. It’s important that we are able to through the festival and other things give people a stage. Give people a voice,” said Piser.

Beale Street’s back story goes back more than a century. Beale Street began to thrive by the 1880s. Robert Church, the first black millionaire in the south, bought land around Beale and with his son, who was a political leader, helped Beale Street take shape. As the number of black business grew, so did Beale’s popularity.

“It was a place where the blacks could freely go. Because they couldn’t go on Main Street and that’s how that grew. And all that assemble … a lot of vice, a lot of gambling and other things too. Good and bad,” said Jimmy Ogle, Shelby County, Tennessee Historian.

Music brought a who’s who list of names to Beale during the 20th century. It was also a major force during the civil rights era.

“Dr. King, the last three big moments of his life were in Memphis, Tennessee, his big public moments,” said Ogle.

After Dr. Martin Luther King Junior’s assassination, Beale Street saw a major decline. Most of the shops closed and buildings were abandoned, boarded up, and the street was fenced off.

Historians spent the 70’s and 80’s working to restore the spot with a focus on making it a musical capital again. Now, one of the largest revenue-grossing attractions in all of Tennessee.

Parks and venues honor many famous faces and hidden heroes who shaped Beale. The sights and sounds help its story live on.