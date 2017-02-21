Holy Land Cross vandalized with graffiti in Waterbury

Graffiti at the base of the Holy Land Cross. (WTNH/ RJ Tattersall)
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating after graffiti was found on the cross at the former Holy Land theme park in Waterbury.

According to the Republican-American, the base of the large cross was defaced with two symbols that looked like pentagrams, as well as an expletive in recent days.

While the theme park at 60 Slocum Street is no longer open, the cross is still lit up at night, overlooking Waterbury and I-84.

There is no word on any suspects at this time.

