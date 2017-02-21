In the Bender Kitchen:The Fig Cooking School Korean Beef Bulgogi Rice Bowl

By Published: Updated:
12d7d2b763a14fcd9bfcd58f672f76f2

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The Fig Cooking School, is an exciting gourmet cooking school that teaches home cooks how to prepare fabulous, interesting food without spending hours in the kitchen.

Their mission at Fig is to “find your inner gourmet.”  Classes are taught with only the finest ingredients and feature foods that are seasonal, local and organic often purchased from nearby Connecticut farms.

Korean Beef Bulgogi Rice Bowl- (Serves 8-10)

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup dark brown sugar
  • 1/3 cup soy sauce, plus one tablespoon
  • 1/3 cup soy paste, plus one tablespoon
  • 1 tablespoon sesame oil
  • 1 tablespoon sunflower or canola oil
  • 1 1/2 cups chopped scallions (approximately 7 medium scallions)
  • 6 cloves garlic minced (approximately 1 tablespoon)
  • 1 tablespoon fresh ginger finely ground
  • 2 pounds shaved beef or ground beef
  • 2 tablespoons sweetened black vinegar
  • 2-3 cups shredded carrots*
  • ½ teaspoon crushed red pepper

Preparation:

  1. Combine brown sugar with 1/3 cup each of soy sauce and soy paste. Set aside.
  2. Heat both the sesame and sunflower oils in a large frying pan (cast iron is ideal). Add the scallions and cook over medium heat until glassy just turning brown.
  3. Add the ginger and garlic, and cook for 60 seconds over medium heat.
  4. Add the beef, black vinegar, and one additional tablespoon of soy sauce and soy paste. Cook on high for about 7-10minutes stirring frequently until cooked three quarters of the way through (the beef should be slightly pink in the middle).
  5. Add the brown sugar-soy sauce mix and the shredded carrots or another favorite vegetable, such as broccoli or sugar peas (see below). Cook over medium heat until meat is cooked through, about 5 minutes.
  6. Add the crushed red pepper, mix and serve over brown or white rice.

*You many also add a green vegetable, such as broccoli or snow peas, but be sure to “shock” the vegetables in boiling water for two minutes, then immerse in ice to stop the cooking process. Dry the vegetables on a clean towel and then add to the beef mixture.

For more information visit www.figcookingschool.com

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s