In the Bender Kitchen:The Fig Cooking School Korean Beef Bulgogi Rice Bowl

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The Fig Cooking School, is an exciting gourmet cooking school that teaches home cooks how to prepare fabulous, interesting food without spending hours in the kitchen.

Their mission at Fig is to “find your inner gourmet.” Classes are taught with only the finest ingredients and feature foods that are seasonal, local and organic often purchased from nearby Connecticut farms.

Korean Beef Bulgogi Rice Bowl- (Serves 8-10)

Ingredients:

1 cup dark brown sugar

1/3 cup soy sauce, plus one tablespoon

1/3 cup soy paste, plus one tablespoon

1 tablespoon sesame oil

1 tablespoon sunflower or canola oil

1 1/2 cups chopped scallions (approximately 7 medium scallions)

6 cloves garlic minced (approximately 1 tablespoon)

1 tablespoon fresh ginger finely ground

2 pounds shaved beef or ground beef

2 tablespoons sweetened black vinegar

2-3 cups shredded carrots*

½ teaspoon crushed red pepper

Preparation:

Combine brown sugar with 1/3 cup each of soy sauce and soy paste. Set aside. Heat both the sesame and sunflower oils in a large frying pan (cast iron is ideal). Add the scallions and cook over medium heat until glassy just turning brown. Add the ginger and garlic, and cook for 60 seconds over medium heat. Add the beef, black vinegar, and one additional tablespoon of soy sauce and soy paste. Cook on high for about 7-10minutes stirring frequently until cooked three quarters of the way through (the beef should be slightly pink in the middle). Add the brown sugar-soy sauce mix and the shredded carrots or another favorite vegetable, such as broccoli or sugar peas (see below). Cook over medium heat until meat is cooked through, about 5 minutes. Add the crushed red pepper, mix and serve over brown or white rice.

*You many also add a green vegetable, such as broccoli or snow peas, but be sure to “shock” the vegetables in boiling water for two minutes, then immerse in ice to stop the cooking process. Dry the vegetables on a clean towel and then add to the beef mixture.

For more information visit www.figcookingschool.com