Indiana man charged in fatal Connecticut crash

handcuffs

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut State Police have charged an Indiana man with manslaughter in connection with a chain-reaction crash that killed a 19-year-old woman.

Police say 31-year-old Jasvir Singh, of Indianapolis, also faces charges of giving a false statement, following too closely and using an electronic device while driving stemming from the five-vehicle crash on Interstate 84 in Waterbury in January 2016 that claimed the life of Casey Lynne Giannone.

Police say Singh crashed into a truck, which then struck the car Giannone was in. The Beacon Falls woman was pronounced dead at the scene. An 18-year-old man in the same car was injured.

The Republican-American reports that Singh was returned to Connecticut over the weekend. He’s being held on a $1 million bond. It’s not clear of he has a lawyer.

