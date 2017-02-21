Is ‘minimum bottle’ battle pro consumer or job and business killer?

Related Coverage Governor seeking to lower liquor prices

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Dannel Malloy says he’s trying to save consumers money. But package store owners and distributors claim abolishing the state’s ‘Minimum Pricing’ law is a small business and job killer. The governor says people get better deals on liquor prices in our neighboring states. Liquor store owners say Connecticut is competitive and that what he wants to do will drive them out of business.

Connecticut has one of the highest concentrations of liquor stores per capita in the country. There are about 1,100. One for about every 3,500 people. It means that even in a small town there can be two or three package stores. There are a few larger chains, like ‘Total Wine and More‘ that operate mega stores in Milford, Manchester and West Hartford. They’d like to have more.

‘Total Wine’ has been fighting Connecticut’s ‘Minimum Pricing’ law in Federal Court at New Haven. Oral arguments in the case expected later this year.

Their ally in this battle is Governor Malloy, who has been attempting to overturn the so-called ‘minimum pricing law’ for five years.

“This doesn’t exist anywhere else…doesn’t exist. This is a system that at it’s very nature is corrupt,” said Governor Malloy.

The law prohibits retailers from selling below their cost. Cost means the price from the wholesaler plus delivery. The law is designed to protect the small retailers. Like Nick Revenikas, who owns the Coridal Shoppe in Old Saybrook that employs five members of his family and three other full-time workers. He says mega liquor stores will be just like the big drug store chains.

“Like CVS, what happened to the little pharmacists? They’re not around anymore. What happened to Home Depot with the little hardware store? They’re not around anymore,” said Revenikas.

Nick was among the many that came to Capitol again Tuesday to plead with lawmakers to keep the law as it is. Rich Weiss of Eder Brothers Wine and Spirit Distributors of West Haven says fewer stores will hurt local economies and the real problem is Connecticut taxes, like the ‘Sales Tax’ on every purchase of beer, wine and spirits.

“Some of our neighboring states don’t have that, there’s also a difference in ‘Excise Taxes’ which are built in to the cost of the product which the customer pays,” said Weiss.

Add to this the fact that there is also a proposal to boost the nickel deposit on a bottle or can of beer to ten cents, which will make it very hard to compete with the surrounding states that either don’t have a deposit law or are keeping it at a nickel.