Labor and Public Employees Committee to vote on bills to raise minimum wage

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Labor and Public Employees Committee of the state legislature is voting on bills to raise the minimum wage on Tuesday, February 21.

There are two bills up for discussion.

What’s being considered is an act concerning the minimum fair wage, an act including certain mental or emotional impairments within the definition of personal injury under the workers compensation statutes, an act increasing the minimum wage and an act creating a paid family and medical leave system in the state.

The minimum wage in Connecticut went up to $10.10 last month.

There is a push to boost it up to $15 over the next five years.