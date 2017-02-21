Man who smashed Trump star to pay damages, serve probation

Associated Press logo By Published: Updated:
Hollywood Walk of Fame star, Donald Trump, James Otis, James Lambert Otis
FILE - This Oct. 26, 2016 file photo shows the vandalized Hollywood Walk of Fame star of then-presidential candidate Donald Trump. An attorney for James Lambert Otis, who admitted causing the damage, says he pleaded no contest to felony vandalism Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017. He was sentenced to three years of probation, 20 days of community labor and to pay $4,400 for the damage. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man who destroyed Donald Trump‘s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has been sentenced to three years of probation for vandalism.

An attorney for James Otis says he pleaded no contest to the felony Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Related Content: Suspect arrested in destruction of Trump’s Hollywood star

Attorney Mieke ter Poorten says Otis agreed to pay $4,400 for the damage and attorney’s fees and perform 20 days of community labor.

Otis used a sledgehammer and pickax to deface the star about a week before Trump was elected president.

Related Content: Man charged with felony vandalism in smashing of Trump star

Otis said he originally planned to the steal the star, sell it and give money to the 11 women who had said Trump groped them.

The star was for Trump’s work on the reality show “The Apprentice.” It has since been repaired.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s