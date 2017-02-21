Millions lost in ‘Grandparents scam’

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH/ABC NEWS) We all know scammers are always looking to steal your money.

News 8 and ABC News are helping you stretch your dollar with a warning for anyone with older family members so you don’t become the next statistic.

It’s called the grandparent scam because callers so often pretend to be the grandchildren of their victims, but anyone, any age, can fall into the trap trying to help a loved one and it’s cost people a lot of money.

Richard Stolley would do anything for his family.

“My first thought was, I want to help,” said Richard Stolley.

This unconditional love is just what scammers were counting on when they called his office phone pretending to be his grandson.

“A young voice said ‘hi grandpa.’ I said who’s this? he said it’s Kenny, don’t you recognize my voice?” Stolley said.

But it wasn’t Kenny. It was a con-artist with a story about getting into trouble with the law and needing money for bail called the ‘grandparent scam.’ It’s happening across the country. The perfect victim is a person living alone over the age of 65 because many times they’ll volunteer who they hope you are when you call.

Many thieves will do their research, collecting details about their victims to make their stories more believable. Stephanie Zimmermann is the ABC News’ fixer who solves a wide range of consumer problems.

“They purchase stolen information, stolen names and phone numbers, They also scan obituaries and they look for family relationships,” Zimmermann said.

The AARP is trying to fight back, offering these tips:

First, hit pause and call around.

“If you receive that phone call, stop, take a breath, slow it down,” said Amy Nofziger, an AARP spokesperson.

Second, guard your personal information.

“The scammers will do anything to get information about you,” Nofziger said.

Third, ask questions that only the real person would know. Things that can’t be found online: Like what did I send you for your birthday? What did I call you as a child?

Of course, if something doesn’t sound right, just keep asking questions. That’s what Richard did and it saved him from getting scammed.

“Apparently the request for a home address rattled him and he hung up,” he said.

It’s estimated millions are lost to the grandparent scam each year. If you get a call like this, it’s so important you report it so it can be tracked and hopefully exposed. It’ll maybe keep others from falling victim too.