More diversity in Oscar nominees after last year’s controversy

The Oscars are this Sunday but last year there was a major controversy over the lack of diversity among the nominees.

In fact, over the past couple of years, all 20 nominees in the acting category were white. That led to a push for change that included protests and boycotts.

“I will not be at the Academy Awards,” said Jada Pinkett Smith.

“I’m here at the Academy Awards, also known as the white people’s choice awards.”

This year seven of the 20 nominees are minorities from Viola Davis to Dev Patel. And Joi Mcmillon has become the first African-American woman ever to be nominated for best editing for her work on “Moonlight.”

Now the writer, who started the #OscarsSoWhite, says this year is a step in the right direction.

