More diversity in Oscar nominees after last year’s controversy

ABCNewsLogo By Published: Updated:
Viola Davis arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)
Viola Davis arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)

(ABC)- The Oscars are this Sunday but last year there was a major controversy over the lack of diversity among the nominees.

In fact, over the past couple of years, all 20 nominees in the acting category were white. That led to a push for change that included protests and boycotts.

Related: Oscars 2016: Lack of Diversity Has Historically Been a Problem

“I will not be at the Academy Awards,” said Jada Pinkett Smith.

“I’m here at the Academy Awards, also known as the white people’s choice awards.”

This year seven of the 20 nominees are minorities from Viola Davis to Dev Patel. And Joi Mcmillon has become the first African-American woman ever to be nominated for best editing for her work on “Moonlight.”

Now the writer, who started the #OscarsSoWhite, says this year is a step in the right direction.

We will have complete coverage of the Oscars Sunday night starting at 6 p.m. on World News Tonight followed by News 8 at 6:30 p.m. You can then watch the Oscars Opening Ceremony live from the red carpet starting at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8:30 p.m. After that join us for News 8 and then we’ll take you back to Hollywood for live coverage on the Oscars after party.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s