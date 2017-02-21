Multi-vehicle crash causes delays on I-91 north in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH)– There are delays on I-91 northbound in Middletown after a multi-vehicle crash closed a lane Tuesday morning.

The Department of Transportation reports that the left lane is closed on I-91 northbound between exits 20 and 21 due to a multi-vehicle crash. The accident was reported at 8:42 a.m.

The Middletown Fire Department reports that there were two parties involved and that minor injuries were reported.

Commuters should expect delays around 20 minutes. The accident is expected to clear in one hour or less.

