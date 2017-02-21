Multi-vehicle crash causes delays on I-91 north in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH)– There are delays on I-91 northbound in Middletown after a multi-vehicle crash closed a lane Tuesday morning.

The Department of Transportation reports that the left lane is closed on I-91 northbound between exits 20 and 21 due to a multi-vehicle crash. The accident was reported at 8:42 a.m.

Accident, left lane blocked in #Cromwell on I 91 NB before Exit 21 Rt 372, stopped traffic back to Exit 20 Country Club Rd, delay of 20 mins — TTN Hartford (@TotalTrafficBDL) February 21, 2017

The Middletown Fire Department reports that there were two parties involved and that minor injuries were reported.

Commuters should expect delays around 20 minutes. The accident is expected to clear in one hour or less.