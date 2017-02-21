Murphy talks with News 8 after Munich Security Conference

WTNH.com Staff Published: Updated:
Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) discusses global relations concerns following his recent visit to Munich, Germany (WTNH / Tom Parent)
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), spoke with News 8 Tuesday about his experience at the Munich Security Conference in Germany.

Senator Murphy says he is concerned about the perception of the United States around the world.

It is hard to overhype how badly America’s image and influence has been damaged in the last month. Our allies simply don’t know what America’s foreign policy is any longer.  They are confused, and they are scared.”

Senator Murphy is hosting a Town Hall meeting in West Hartford Tuesday night. News 8 will be there, and will have a full report on News 8 at 10 and 11.

