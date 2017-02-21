New Haven Library celebrates 130th birthday



NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — They say the best things in life are free. That holds true for the New Haven Free Public Library.

New Haven’s library system is celebrating its 130th birthday. The library system’s main branch is right on the New Haven Green and there are four other neighborhood libraries in the city. Over the years, the library has become more than just books.

“Bridging the digital divide and anything you do that’s online, whether it’s looking for a job or downstairs we have income tax filing going on right now. All of these activities have shifted to online,” said New Haven Free Public Library Director Martha Brogan.

More than 600,000 patrons use the library every year.