New Haven offers tax help for working families

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– It’s tax time and the City of New Haven is offering some help for working families.

Mayor Toni Harp and representatives from the “Connecticut Association for Human Services” kicked off a program on tax guidance at City Hall at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance coalition (VITA), which includes the United Way and the Internal Revenue Service, offer help with tax preparation, including advice about the state’s Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), and suggestions on how to manage any refund coming your way.

