NYC firefighters battle blaze at restaurant in Times Square

NEW YORK (AP) — Firefighters are at the scene of an early morning blaze that broke out inside a diner in New York City’s Times Square.

FDNY officials say the fire was reported just after 5 a.m. Tuesday at the TSQ Brasserie on the ground floor of a 12-story building at 723 7th Ave., in the Theater District between 48th and 49 streets.

The Daily News reports that fire officials say the blaze started in the duct work. It’s unclear yet if anyone was inside the restaurant at the time. The restaurant usually opens at 7 a.m. and closes at 1 a.m.

There are no reports of injuries.

