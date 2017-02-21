Path to stardom passes through Eugene O’Neill Theater Center



WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — After a few back roads, you arrive at the Eugene O’Neill theater center in Waterford.

“Look at it, its idyllic. It’s beautiful. Artists when they are with us, they don’t have to worry about their meals or all the life things that come up at home…they can just focus on the work,” said Preston Whiteway, Executive Director, Board Chairman, and Founder of the O’Neill Theater Center in Waterford.

Writers, directors, musicians, singers, puppeteers and actors head to the O’Neill to hone their craft.

For many, it’s a breakthrough experience.

“Our mission is to discover and nurture new work and launch new artists into the field,” said Whitweay.

It’s been happening since the sixties, with a remarkable amount off success stories.

“In 1982 a short order cook out of St. Paul, Minnesota named August Wilson submitted Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom he is now one of the greatest playwrights of American theater. He passed away recently. But we did six of his plays here,” said Whiteway.

One of those plays “Fences” was adapted to the big screen.

It and its actors up for four Oscars this year.

The O’Neill offers a place for writers and artists to work through scripts, revise, improve and create.

But, it’s no vacation.

“It’s boot camp, there are in class from 7 in the morning until 10 at night – they do that 7 days a week with meal breaks. Homework at 10 p.m. and up again at 7,” said Whiteway.

Work that paid off for artists like Lin Manuel Miranda.

“Right here in this simple barn. We do all of our musicals in this space. Musicals like “In the Heights”, “Avenue Q”, “In Transit” which is on Broadway right now, all born right here in this special space,” said Whiteway.

Miranda launched at the O’Neill, now the star and creator of “Hamilton”.

“Most of the folks involved in “Hamilton”, the director, choreographer, music director, also were in “In the Heights” and also here at the O’Neill,” said Whiteway.

For contributions to the world of stage, screen and music, the O’Neill Theater Center was recently awarded the National Medal of Arts by President Obama, the nation’s highest honor for achievement in the arts.

Through the years, the famous list of alumni is long.

“Some of the acting greats, when they were just 22 years old…. like Cynthia Nixon, Kevin Kline…and Meryl (Streep) of course – they were all on this stage as well,” said Whiteway.

So next time you are able to snag tickets to a sold out Broadway show or see a captivating on screen performance there’s a good change their path to stardom passed through the Eugene O’Neill theater center in Waterford.