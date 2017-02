GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Groton police are looking for a man responsible for burglarizing a home on Tuesday.

Police say during the day Tuesday, a man entered a home in the Long Hill Road section of town. Soon after, the man left the home carrying a large safe. He put the safe in a light-colored sedan.

Groton police are asking for help identifying the suspect. If you have any information regarding the burglary or the suspect, you are asked to call Groton police at (860)441-6716.