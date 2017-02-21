PD: Southington woman arrested for drunk driving crash with kids in car

By Published: Updated:
Bethany Duguay (Southington Police)
Bethany Duguay (Southington Police)

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)– A Southington woman was arrested on drunk driving charges after a crash with two young children in the car, Wednesday afternoon.

Police say at around 3:21 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of Curtiss Street and Riverside Court to the report of a car crash. The accident report alleges that the driver, identified as 37-year-old Bethany Duguay, failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway in the Westbound lane of Curtiss Street and struck an oncoming car in the Eastbound lane.

Police say Duguay exhibited signs of being under the influence and did not perform a field sobriety test to standard.

There were also two children, ages 3 and 5, in her car at the time of the accident. No one was injured and the children were taken home by a friend.

Duguay was charged with Operation of a MV Under the Influence, two counts of Risk of Injury to a Minor and Failure to Maintain Proper Lane. She released on $3,000 bond and a DCF referral was made.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s