PD: Southington woman arrested for drunk driving crash with kids in car

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)– A Southington woman was arrested on drunk driving charges after a crash with two young children in the car, Wednesday afternoon.

Police say at around 3:21 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of Curtiss Street and Riverside Court to the report of a car crash. The accident report alleges that the driver, identified as 37-year-old Bethany Duguay, failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway in the Westbound lane of Curtiss Street and struck an oncoming car in the Eastbound lane.

Police say Duguay exhibited signs of being under the influence and did not perform a field sobriety test to standard.

There were also two children, ages 3 and 5, in her car at the time of the accident. No one was injured and the children were taken home by a friend.

Duguay was charged with Operation of a MV Under the Influence, two counts of Risk of Injury to a Minor and Failure to Maintain Proper Lane. She released on $3,000 bond and a DCF referral was made.