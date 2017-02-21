Powerball jackpot soars to $403 million dollars

By Published: Updated:
(AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)
(AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Money on the mind of many people Tuesday morning as the Powerball Jackpot continues to climb to $403 million.

No one won Saturday’s drawing so the top prize for tomorrow night’s drawing is now the 10th biggest in Powerball history.

Whoever wins the jackpot can choose to take their winnings either in a lump sum cash payment or in an annuity paid out over 29 years. The lump sump payment after taxes is around $244 million dollars. If you do plan on buying a ticket, your odds of winning the grand prize is one in more than 292 million people.

The winning ticket will be drawn at 10:59 p.m.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s