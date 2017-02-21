Powerball jackpot soars to $403 million dollars

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Money on the mind of many people Tuesday morning as the Powerball Jackpot continues to climb to $403 million.

No one won Saturday’s drawing so the top prize for tomorrow night’s drawing is now the 10th biggest in Powerball history.

Whoever wins the jackpot can choose to take their winnings either in a lump sum cash payment or in an annuity paid out over 29 years. The lump sump payment after taxes is around $244 million dollars. If you do plan on buying a ticket, your odds of winning the grand prize is one in more than 292 million people.

The winning ticket will be drawn at 10:59 p.m.