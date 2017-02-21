Road De-Icers Cost $3 Billion in Vehicle Rust Damage Annually

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A new AAA Automotive Engineers study found that the chemicals and solutions used to clear the road on icy, snow days are causing around $3 billion in vehicle rust damage annually.

Chloride-based treatments can cause vehicle damage ranging from rust to critical issues. Critical damage could be corrosion to your break lines, fuel tank, exhaust system, or electrical connections. According to the report, nearly 150 million people living in cold weather climates nationwide experience this vehicle damage.

Ways to tell if your vehicle is critically damaged includes hearing an unusual loud exhaust sound, a prominent smell of fuel while the car is in park or running, and a soft, sponge-like feel when applying break pressure.

Many state and town transportation departments have transitioned from the original rock salt to liquid ice melt because they work faster and can work in lower freezing point. While, it is a better solution for the road it is not a better solution for your vehicle. The same chemical characteristics can cause issues because they remain liquid longer allowing them to coat the underside components of the car.

Earlier this month the Connecticut Legislative Environmental Committee proposed a bill that would require state D.O.T. and D.E.E.P. to develop a plan to replace magnesium chloride treatments with a natural solvent to use on state highways. The trucking industry, environmentalists, and several lawmakers support the bill, however, a 2015 Connecticut Academy of Science and Engineering report stated that there are no organic alternatives that would remain cost-effective and efficient.

While some rust damage is unavoidable, AAA recommends drivers take steps during the winter to loosen, dissolve or neutralize road salts:

If possible, limit driving immediately before, during and after winter storms when salt and de-icing solutions are at their highest concentrations.

Frequently wash your vehicle, especially the undercarriage, with a high-quality car-wash solution during the winter to loosen, dissolve or neutralize road salts;

Repair body damage immediately; touch up paint scratches;

After winter, give your vehicle and undercarriage a thorough spring cleaning to remove any left-over winter deposits that could causes corrosion year-round.

if drivers experience any corrosion symptoms it is recommended they get it looked at immediately.