Salem woman faces DUI charge in connection with summertime crash

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Salem woman is facing DUI charges in connection with a head-on collision in Plainfield over the summer that left two people injured. Plainfield Police say 30-year-old Stephanie Januszewski was intoxicated when her car crossed the center line, and hit another vehicle head on. The two people in the other vehicle were seriously injured in the crash. As a result of the investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Januszweski, and she turned herself in to police. She is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, and also faces a 2nd degree assault with a motor vehicle charge.

